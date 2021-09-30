Newton Coin Project Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 78.5% higher against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $22,638.76 and approximately $9.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 60.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

