Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Up 3.7%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55. 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 110,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEXA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.90 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.61.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $686.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.93 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

