NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One NFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $31,537.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00118041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00171862 BTC.

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

