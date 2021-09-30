Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 17,560 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 30.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $41,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,208 shares of company stock worth $17,359,693. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.74.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $7.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $625.66. The stock had a trading volume of 24,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,622. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $681.10. The company has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 742.21, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $619.54 and its 200 day moving average is $549.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

