Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 575 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.10% of Wix.com worth $16,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Wix.com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Wix.com stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.82. The stock had a trading volume of 27,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,349. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.67. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.73 and a 52 week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. The business had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.