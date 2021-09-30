Nicholas Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,740 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.1% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $61,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,548,000 after purchasing an additional 105,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,420,000 after purchasing an additional 88,248 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,418,000 after purchasing an additional 128,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,313,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,129,000 after purchasing an additional 96,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.63. 40,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,533. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.