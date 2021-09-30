Nicholas Company Inc. Has $29.40 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $29,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AptarGroup by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,175. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.86. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

