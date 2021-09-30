Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 12,930 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.09% of CDW worth $20,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 322.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 213.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,578. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,057,427. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.71.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.