Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 137,795 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 33.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 278,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,795 shares during the period. AON makes up about 1.2% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $66,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in AON by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in AON by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get AON alerts:

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AON shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

Shares of AON stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $287.19. The company had a trading volume of 47,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.56 and a 200 day moving average of $253.61. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $302.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.