Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 205 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 409,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $22,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in IAA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in IAA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in IAA by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IAA by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in IAA by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $54.83. 38,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,752. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.70. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $66.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

