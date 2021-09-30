Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 915 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $18,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,297.83.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $17.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,391.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $958.30 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,530.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,373.19.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

