Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 915 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $18,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $17.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,391.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $958.30 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,530.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,373.19.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,297.83.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

