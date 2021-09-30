Nicholas Company Inc. Trims Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.15% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 93,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 463,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 20.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after buying an additional 74,289 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.43.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBA stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $62.19. The stock had a trading volume of 32,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

