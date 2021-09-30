NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Cut to $47.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price objective reduced by HSBC from $69.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NIO. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. upgraded shares of NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.02.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. NIO has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NIO by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,782 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,942,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIO by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

