Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NICH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,196. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. Nitches has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.46.

About Nitches

Nitches, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of clothing. It products include sleepwear, loungewear, sportswear, casual clothes, and home décor. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

