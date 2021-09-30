Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NICH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,196. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. Nitches has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.46.
About Nitches
