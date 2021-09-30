Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Receives $57.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CICC Research raised Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Noah by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Noah by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 234,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Noah by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Noah by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noah stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,075. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22. Noah has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Noah will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

