Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.06

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 2258428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

About Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

