Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.13. 2,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,348. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

