Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.750-$7.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.

Nordson stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.33. 1,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $245.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.73. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

