Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.31.

Several research firms recently commented on JWN. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Nordstrom stock traded down $2.61 on Thursday, reaching $26.45. 9,420,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,542. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2,645.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 78.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,610 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 250.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,909 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

