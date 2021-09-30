Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Head to Head Contrast

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $25.70 million 2.45 $5.36 million N/A N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $179.62 million 4.91 $36.99 million $0.95 18.28

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 1 1 0 2.50

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.01%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 20.88% 10.41% 0.98% Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 32.06% 8.18% 1.12%

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company was founded on April 1, 1924 and is headquartered in Shreveport, LA.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions. The company was founded on March 1, 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.