Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.76 million.

NOVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NOVT stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,136. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average of $139.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.42 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $168.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

