NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get NTT DATA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NTT DATA in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDTY opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.41. NTT DATA has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

See Also: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NTT DATA (NTDTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.