Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $98.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,575. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

