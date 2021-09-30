Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.25. 130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 233,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). Research analysts predict that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.