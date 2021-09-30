Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Nuwellis in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NUWE opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Nuwellis has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.83.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.17. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 74.40% and a negative net margin of 206.57%. The business had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuwellis will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUWE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

