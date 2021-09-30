Ocean Endowment Partners LLC Has $198,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ocean Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,813 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,623 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

NYSE V traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.99. The stock had a trading volume of 265,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

