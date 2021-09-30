Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.40), with a volume of 22495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.25).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 7.37%. This is an increase from Octopus Titan VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.33.

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

