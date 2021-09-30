ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12,550.00

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $12,550.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0988 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00065147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00103325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00138011 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,160.04 or 1.00068878 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.93 or 0.06927940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.50 or 0.00765508 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

