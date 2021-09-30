Odyssey (OCN) Trading 33.6% Lower Over Last Week

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and $132,293.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00054368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00118379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00168739 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.