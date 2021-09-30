Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,043,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,892,000 after purchasing an additional 264,220 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 87,112 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 68,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 255,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,146 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

