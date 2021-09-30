Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.94.

ODFL stock opened at $293.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.74. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $179.82 and a fifty-two week high of $304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 40.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

