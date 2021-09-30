Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $606,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,613 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $1,219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $5,731,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $293.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.69 and a 200-day moving average of $263.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.82 and a 1-year high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.94.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.