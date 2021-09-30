Old West Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,044 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson comprises about 1.4% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 749,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 280,954 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after buying an additional 258,649 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,003,000 after buying an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,906,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,832,000 after buying an additional 239,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 163,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,375. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KW shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

