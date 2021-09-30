Old West Investment Management LLC Has $19.64 Million Stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 89,190 shares during the period. Centrus Energy accounts for 4.1% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.59% of Centrus Energy worth $19,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $879,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN LEU traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,982. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $531.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.70. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $39.97.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $295,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,031,640. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

