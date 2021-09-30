Old West Investment Management LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. The Hain Celestial Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.00. 14,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,128. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.