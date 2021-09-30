Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Gap Down to $19.00

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $18.22. Omega Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMGA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($2.94). On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.