Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OMER. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. WBB Securities increased their target price on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $13.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $837.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Omeros by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after buying an additional 64,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 42,480 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Omeros by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Omeros by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 690,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

