OMG Network (OMG) Price Reaches $12.20 on Exchanges

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for $12.20 or 0.00028047 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $2.24 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.00374822 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001361 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000604 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

