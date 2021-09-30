Omni (OMNI) One Day Volume Hits $111.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $2.82 or 0.00006476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.59 million and $111.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omni has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.09 or 0.00351103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000629 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,271 coins and its circulating supply is 562,955 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

