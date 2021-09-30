ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.28

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 23213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $886.37 million and a PE ratio of 14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $199,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharat Sharan purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $519,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,612 shares of company stock valued at $15,913,427.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $259,748,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,474,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,510,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,745,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,046,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

