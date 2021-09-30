Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will post sales of $1.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $590,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 million to $7.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.28 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 541.09%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $4.04 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $199.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

