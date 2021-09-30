ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $62.94

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.94 and last traded at $62.94, with a volume of 8558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.81.

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,808,000 after purchasing an additional 229,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,857,000 after acquiring an additional 86,693 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,027,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,502,000 after acquiring an additional 60,817 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ONE Gas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,602,000 after acquiring an additional 30,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,887,000 after acquiring an additional 27,726 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

