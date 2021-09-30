Open Governance Token Price Hits $0.24 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $859,244.41 and $60,999.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00054774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00117580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00170035 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

