Oppenheimer Comments on Blade Air Mobility, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Blade Air Mobility in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of BLDE stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $19.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

