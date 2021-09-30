Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.090-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.09 billion-$10.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.54 billion.

NYSE ORCL traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.26. 268,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,029,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85. The company has a market cap of $241.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $92.27.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.44.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,876 shares of company stock valued at $48,248,696. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.