Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 9,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OHPAU stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,027. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. Orion Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Orion Acquisition by 3.0% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Orion Acquisition by 6.7% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orion Acquisition by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 155,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $127,000.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.