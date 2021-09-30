OSB Group (LON:OSB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $493.36

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 493.36 ($6.45) and traded as high as GBX 504 ($6.58). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 502 ($6.56), with a volume of 727,533 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on OSB shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSB Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 580.75 ($7.59).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 493.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 475.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total value of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

OSB Group (LON:OSB)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

