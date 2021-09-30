Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 828,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,955,732.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$24,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 11,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$31,510.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, John Feliks Burzynski bought 3,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.89 per share, with a total value of C$10,130.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 9,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,126.00.

Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$2.33 on Thursday. Osisko Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$820.32 million and a PE ratio of -45.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

