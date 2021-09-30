Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of OM stock opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -8.75. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. Analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nabeel Ahmed acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $563,967.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,040,034.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,540 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

